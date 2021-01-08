Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley break up amid actor's abuse allegations case

Amid abuse allegations, actors Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly separated. LeBeouf has been in news for the past few days for a case that his former girlfriend FKA Twigs filed against him alleging he had abused her while they were together.



According to sources, LaBeouf and Qualley parted way last weekend.



The couple had met while filming an NSFW music video for the Rainsford song 'Love Me Like You Hate Me'.



"They broke up on Saturday," one source was quoted as saying. "They're just in different places in their lives."



Qualley is wanting to completely focus on her career right now and is "ready to get back to work." She'll soon be jetting off to Canada to work on a new film, the source added further.



Another source told People that Qualley has been receiving "backlash" for dating LaBeouf amid the allegations and that may have played a part in her decision to separate.

FKA Twigs had filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in late 2020 in which she accused him of physically, mentally and emotionally abusing her while they were in a relationship



