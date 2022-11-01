Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got To Do WIth It' to open Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's latest film, 'What Love Got To Do With It?' will open Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival.



The film, which stars Pakistani actor Shazad Latif and British star Lily James in the lead has been written by Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.



The film also stars Emma Thomson, Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi and was screened earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival.



According to reports, the Red Sea International Film Festival will take place in Jeddah, on the eastern bank of the Red Sea, from December 1 to 10, and will be the first full-fledged film festival and market in Saudi Arabia with international ambitions since the nation ended its ban on movies because of religion in late 2017.

Variety quoted the CEO of Red Sea fest Mohammed Al Turki who said, "Our programmers have curated the best of Arab and international cinema, talent-led galas of some of the most anticipated films of the year, and an exceptional selection from astonishing new Saudi talents who are paving the way in our country's flourishing industry."



The festival will also see premieres of Saudi director Fahad Alammari's 'Alkhallat+,' a film adaptation of his digital series 'Alkhallat,' and Lebanese director Lara Saba's romantic comedy "All Roads Lead to Rome," in which a well-known young actor is asked to audition for a role in a movie as a young pope.