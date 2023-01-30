Shahid Kapoor opens up about his OTT debut with 'Farzi'

Prime Video's upcoming web series 'Farzi' has created a lot of indistinct chatter ever since its gripping trailer has been released. While the trailer has ignited a fire of anticipation among the audience, one thing that has been eagerly looked up to by the masses is the superstar Shahid Kapoor making his OTT debut with this web series. The buzz of Shahid Kapoor's digital debut with 'Farzi' has been echoing around the town and the superstar also seems to be equally excited about the same.

Recently during an interview, he opened up about his experience of working in the OTT arena. He said, “It is a lot of firsts. We started talking about the show even before everybody started talking about OTT as an option. When I say everybody, I mean the film fraternity. I love their (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) shows. I love 'The Family Man' one and two,” shared Shahid, who was first approached by the director Raj & DK for a film eight years ago.



"I had loved Raj and DK’s 'The Family Man 2'. They called me for a film, I asked if they had a show for me. They went ‘really?’, and I said yes! It’s exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India they are the best of the best." He further added.