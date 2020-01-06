Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood stars react to JNU violence

On Sunday, January 5, violence broke out inside the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. A mob of masked men and women entered the campus and thrashed students and professors and vandalised hostels inside the campus. The attack left several seriously injured who were then rushed to AIIMS trauma centre.

The attack has been widely condemned by Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others who took to social media to show their anger over the incident.

Terming the incident as ''horrific", actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and said, "Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated."

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020 ×

Deskhmukh's wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh also took to Twitter to condemn the attacks on JNU students."Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice," she tweeted.

Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 5, 2020 ×

Actor Swara Bhaskar who is an alumnus of the university was quite vocal about the issue since the very beginning of it. Bhaskar tweeted a video of the JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh bleeding and crying. "JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons... This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen???" Bhaskar tweeted.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen??? pic.twitter.com/4z5QqA6kya — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020 ×

The actor also shared a video urging the residents of New Delhi to reach JNU campus gates in large numbers. Bhaskar further claimed that her parents live in the JNU campus. The main gates had been blocked and students and faculty were not being allowed to step out even as vandals were still believed to be roaming inside.



Senior actor Shabana Azmi shared Bhaskar's video and said, "This is beyond shocking! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators."

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020 ×

Throwing a powerful question at netizens, Dia Mirza tweeted, "How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice."

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020 ×

'Pink' actor Taapsee Pannu also shared a video of the rampage and tweeted, "such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It's getting scarred forever. irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it's there for us to see.... saddening''.

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020 ×

Sonam Kapoor re-tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tweet and added, ''Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents''.

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020 ×

Sonam Kapoor also put out an Instagram story over the violence,'' Empathy has engulfed and people right now know how harmful this right-wing extreme ideology is when it hit close to home. Speak up don't be mute. All we have left is our voice''.







Neha Dhupia tweeted, ''When is this madness going to end... what’s the price one can put on an innocent life. Frightening to see images of students and faculty members being attacked and hurt. This level of violence is unacceptable... #JNU''

When is this madness going to end... what’s the price one can put on an innocent life. Frightening to see images of students and faculty members being attacked and hurt. This level of violence is unacceptable... #JNU — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 5, 2020 ×

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I'm sorry, students of #JNU and of India. You're bearing the brunt of a fascist dictatorship & we, the people, YOUR people, your Nation, are failing you."

I'm sorry, students of #JNU and of India. You're bearing the brunt of a fascist dictatorship & we, the people, YOUR people, your Nation, are failing you. :( — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 5, 2020 ×

Actor Zeeshan Ayub who has been in news since the time CAA protest broke out requested people to reach JNU in large number.

Kriti Sanon too condemned the violence on campus and tweeted that violence is never a solution. "It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game! Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman?"

It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman? — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 6, 2020 ×

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.



The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.