Shabana Azmi opens up about collaborating with Emma Thompson in 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'

Veteran Hindi cinema actor Shabana Azmi recently talked about her experience of working with Emma Thompson on filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's film 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'



The actor said that collaborating with the Hollywood star was a 'wonderful experience'.



Azmi, 70, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming film, praised the Academy Award winner for being a "generous" co-star.



Taking to her Twitter account, the actor wrote, "It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she posted alongside a photograph of her and Thompson, 61.



The film marks Kapur's return to feature-length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age'.



The project is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Azmi since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama 'Masoom'. The film also stars Lily James and Shazad Latif.

In the film, written by Jemima Khan, ex-wife of cricketer and Pakistan premier Imran Khan, Dame Emma plays Cath, the opinionated mother of Ms. James’s character Zoe, who has fallen in love with childhood friend Kazim. Directed by veteran film-maker Shekhar Kapur, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is being filmed in London and South Asia and is described as ‘a cross-cultural comedy’.

‘I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to work with the smartest, most talented, brilliant actresses in the world,’ Kapur said ahead of filming.