Sexual abuse victims of Harvey Weinstein win $19 million settlement

Harvey Weinstein got convicted on the charges of sexual abuse and rape earlier this year after several women accused him of sexual abuse, harassment and rape. The victims have now been handed over an $18.875 million settlement with Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company Holdings and certain former officers, directors and employees of TWC.

The plaintiffs had filed their motion for preliminary approval of the class action settlement which if approved by the court, will create a victims’ fund allowing all women who were abused by Harvey Weinstein under certain circumstances to make claims for damages in a confidential and non-adversarial process.

This was originally filed in 2017 alleging that the former producer was a serial sexual harasser and abuser, and the various companies with which he was affiliated, as well as certain respective current and former officers and directors, failed to stop or prevent his actions in violation of federal and state law.

Elizabeth Fegan of FeganScott, one of the firms leading the case said, “This settlement is the culmination of several years of hard work by survivors who not only initiated the #MeToo movement around Weinstein, but also used their platforms to seek justice for all of those who were afraid to come forward for fear of retaliation in Hollywood. The plaintiffs’ use of the class action to negotiate a confidential process where all survivors can apply for meaningful relief was truly selfless and a victory for all women in Hollywood.”