Seth Rogen joins Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut ‘Being Mortal’

Seth Rogen has been roped in for Aziz Ansari's directorial debut 'Being Mortal', which also co-stars Ansari and legendary performer Bill Murray.



The upcoming film is based on health expert Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.



Ansari will be pulling multiple duties in the project. Apart from directing and starring in the movie, he will also pen the script and is producing it with Youree Henley.



While Ansari and Rogen have worked together on a number of other things over the years, this will mark the first feature film for Rogen and Murray.



As for Rogan, he recently starred in Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. He had also featured in HBO Max's 'An American Pickle' and in 'Long Shot' alongside Charlize Theron.