'Selfiee' trailer out! Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer looks entertaining

The first trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s most-awaited movie 'Selfiee' has been released, and after watching the trailer, we can say the film is going to be fun-packed. The movie, which is Akshay and Emraan's first film together, is set to release on February 23, 2023. The movie, which also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharucha in pivotal roles, is an adaptation of the Malayalam-language comedy-drama 'Driving Licence.' On Sunday, the makers dropped the first trailer of the fourth instalment, which is packed with action, comedy, and emotions. The almost two-minute trailer takes us into the lives of a father and son duo who are big fans of superstar Vijay, played by Akshay Kumar.

Emraan, a devoted father and an RTO officer, will go to any length to take a selfie with his hero. However, things did not go as planned when they saw the real side of their hero. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is going to be a rollercoaster ride with lots of drama, action, comedy, and dance. The trailer is set to the 90s superhit track 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari.'



Watch the movie trailer here:







The movie is a remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama 'Driving Licence,' which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.



This will be Akshay Kumar's first major release of the year, and fans have high expectations for it.



The late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen produced the film.