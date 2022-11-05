Selena Gomez reveals she may not be able to carry children due to her bipolar disorder meds

Selena Gomez has always been open about her mental health struggles. The Disney star is set to share many secrets about her life through her documentary, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.' But before that, Selena sat down for a candid chat with Rolling Stone and revealed that she may not be able to carry her own children ever in her life due to her bipolar disorder medication.



Sharing her inner feelings about how she would love to embrace motherhood, but still, there are a few hurdles in the way.



"That’s a very big, big present thing in my life," the 30-year-old actress told Rolling Stone by narrating a story of her one friend who was trying to get pregnant. After spending some time together, Gomez recalled that she broke down in tears thinking about how due to her two bipolar disorder medications, there are some chances that she won’t be able to carry children.



Gomez still hopes to become a mother one day. "However I'm meant to have them, I will," she adds.

Gomez also detailed her 2018 ‘psychotic break’ before adding that doesn't remember much about that period. After so many medications, her situation improved and later her psychiatrist took her off all but two drugs.



"I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on," the singer told the magazine. "I had to learn how to remember certain words. "I would forget where I was when we were talking."



A few months back, Selena Gomez opened up about having a family of her own during an episode of 'Giving Back Generation.'



"I hope to be married and to be a mom," she said in August.



Talking about the same, Selena told Rolling Stone during the interview, "I grew up thinking I would be married at 25. It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that—couldn't be farther from it," she continued. "It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over."