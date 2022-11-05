Dominic West reveals how King Charles reacted to his role in 'The Crown'

Dominic West will portray the role of Prince Charles in the last two seasons of 'The Crown.' Before the release of the much-awaited fifth season, the actor got candid about his fictional royal portrayal and how he almost resigned from his ambassador role in The Prince's Trust (King Charles' charity), in order to avoid all future controversies.



The Prince’s Trust was founded by now-King Charles in the 70s to help youth in education and mental health.



During his recent interaction with Radio Times Magazine, Dominic said that King Charles responded in the most generous way when his royal office came to know about his resignation and the reason behind it.



Rejecting her resignation, he received a letter from King's private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, in which he wrote, "You do what you like; you're an actor. It's nothing to do with us.''



"I think that's probably how [Charles] regards it," West said.



West has met King Charles many times in his life and talking about the same, he said, "I've been in line to shake his

hand a few times, and it's fascinating. It's very useful to meet the character you're playing, obviously."



He also shared how Queen Camilla reacted to his casting. Recalling the hilarious moment, he said Camilla addressed him as Prince Charles at a party last year.



The Crown's fifth season will focus on the troubled life of now-King Charles, his divorce from Princess Diana, and his

extramarital affair with Camilla Parker.



For the last two seasons of the show, West takes over the role from Josh O’Connor, who played the young Prince. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin.



The new episode of the Emmy-winning historical drama about the British royal family will premiere on November 9.