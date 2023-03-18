Selena Gomez becomes first woman to reach 400 million Instagram followers

Gomez surpassed Jenner after netizens accused the Keeping up with the Kardashian star of bullying the pop star.

The fashion mogul lost her half a million followers after social media users speculated that Jenner, along with Hailey made fun of Selena's eyebrows.



This all started after Gomez shared a video of herself on TikTok in which she joked that she had "accidentally laminated [her] brows too much". Coincidently, at the same time, Kylie also shared a photo of her and wrote, "Was this an accident???". Her IG story was followed up by a screengrab in which she showed off her eyebrows and Hailey on facetime.



Netizens were quick to call out Kylie for her actions and labelled Hailey and her as 'mean girls' on social media.



After Selena, Kylie Jenner is the most-followed woman with 382 million followers. Other divas who rule the platform are - Ariana Grande (361 million), Kim Kardashian (348 million), Beyonce (300 million) and Khloe Kardashian (348 million).



After all the drama created by the social media users, Kylie and Selena, both came forwards to make everything clear. Putting a full stop to all the talks, Kylie wrote: "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."



Reacting to Kylie's message, Selena wrote, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"



Selena is not an ardent social media user and chooses to stay away from the platform for the sake of her mental health.