Search for missing actor Julian Sands put on hold due to winter storm 

It's been a month since actor Julian Sands was reported missing. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has now announced that its team is delaying the search to find the missing actor as a winter storm is approaching the area.



"On Saturday, February 18, 2023, over 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff's Station and the West Valley Search and Rescue team conducted a ground search in the Mt. Baldy area," the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to the media.



"The crew members focused on the area where the California Highway Patrol's RECCO device hit on a possible electronic device on January 25th," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, nothing was found that would lead to the discovery of Mr Sands."



Authorities are reportedly clear to "bring closure" in the case for the sake of the beloved British actor's family.



"With the imminent storm approaching, ground searches for Mr Sands will be delayed for some time. Our goal is to bring closure to the family of Mr Sands and when we can, we will try this again."



Mt Baldy, the area where Sands went missing about a month ago, is expected to get heavy snowfall in the coming days thus making search operations difficult.



Best known for his roles in films like 'A Room With a View' and 'Warlock', Sands has been reported missing since mid-January 2023. The actor had reportedly gone hiking in California's San Gabriel Mountains and since then did not return.