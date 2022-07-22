Samantha still has 'hard feelings' for ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya, says, equation is not amicable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a glamourous debut in Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. On Thursday, Prabhu was the guest star along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and together they had a blast on the show. And, as it was expected, during the show, the only thing that Karan talked about most of the time was Samantha and her much-publicised separation from Naga Chaitanya.



During one hour episode, one of the most discussed topics was Samantha's love life, her divorce and how she dealt with all of that. Calling her divorce ''hard'', she said, ''It’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been.''

Karan, who is famous for his loquacious nature in the industry, asked whether she had any hard feelings for her ex-husband, to which, the 'Family Man 2' actress said that she and her ex-husband are not amicable right now, and “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects.”



She also said that the situation can change, ''sometime in the future”.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from her now-ex-husband & actor Naga in October, last year, and ever since then, the former couple has been quite vocal about their feelings.



Samantha and Naga had issued a statement together last year, reading, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement concluded.



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 and were one of the most talked about couples in the South Indian film industry.