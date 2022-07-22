Koffee With Karan: Samantha reveals she took up acting to as 'things were hard at home'

The latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' featured Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. The actress, in the past few years, has risen up the ranks of stardom and is considered one of the most popular actresses of present times. Samantha though revealed that joining films was not her first choice.



While speaking to Karan Johar, the host of the show, Samantha revealed that she took up acting as her family was not financially doing well.



"I didn`t have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn`t have much money to study further.. but then I am really glad. When my father said No I can`t pay your loans, that changed my life," she shared.



Samantha made her `Koffee with Karan` debut alongside Akshay Kumar. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut.



She has reportedly signed her debut film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. If reports are to believed, Samantha has joined Varun Dhawan in a remake of Russo Brothers' 'Citadel', which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.Samantha has already made a mark in the Hindi entertainment industry with her performance in web series 'The Family Man 2', which was released in 2021.