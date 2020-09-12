Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji wrap up 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' shoot

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and other team members have wrapped up the production of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.



Yash Raj Films Twitter handle shared the news. ''And it's a wrap! 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures,".

And it's a wrap! #BuntyAurBabli2 crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures. pic.twitter.com/RXHzIYD12h — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 12, 2020

The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. The film was almost completed, only the song, was left, when the spread of coronavirus halted production across the country. Director Varun Sharma resumed the work last week to shoot a dance number.



''We shot this sequence in the pandemic and we were made to feel extremely comfortable on the sets because YRF took all the necessary precautions before the shoot commenced,'' said Mukerji.



The movie is the sequel to the 2005 film by the same name, in which Rani, was seen as Babli along side Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie received a tremendous response from the audience and was a huge hit.