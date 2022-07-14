Ryan Gosling shares his excitement on playing Ken in 'Barbie', 'Finally, it’s happening'

Like all of us, Ryan Gosling is also very excited for his next most awaited film, 'Barbie', in which he plays the role of Ken - Barbie's boyfriend. While we have to wait a little longer for the Great Gerwig's film, Gosling is all set to enthral the audience with his most anticipated action thriller 'The Grey Man'.



Recently, during the premiere of his acting film, the actor shared his excitement with Variety. “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life.”

Further talking, Gosling said, “I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this.''

“Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”



The first look of Ryan was revealed in June in which he's sporting blonde hair, six-pack abs and is wearing low-waist jeans and a blue denim jacket.

Gerwig's highly-anticipated live-action film, centred on the famous doll line, will release in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Plot details have been kept under wraps.



Meanwhile talking about Ryan's latest film 'The Gray Man' will release on Netflix on July 22 after selective theatres release. Reportedly, the film is also the streamers' most expensive film with a budget of $200 million approx.