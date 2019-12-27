Russia's Golden Eagle Awards: Hollywood films 'The Lion King', 'Green Book' nominated in best foreign feature

Three acclaimed films from Hollywood have got nominated in the best foreign feature category in Russia's Golden Eagle Awards.

The Golden Eagle Award, which is the Russian equivalent of the Oscars, is an award given by the National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences of Russia to recognise the excellence of professionals of directors, actors, and writers in the film industry.



Cited by The Hollywood Reporter, the Russian distribution company for Disney, Sony, and Fox fare, the American musical film `The Lion King` grossed $46.7 million at the local box office and could be Russia`s top-grossing movie by the year-end.



`Once Upon a Time in Hollywood` that got released on August 2019 in India is currently the year`s 12th highest-grossing movie with $19 million, and 2018 released `Green Book` is in 23rd place with $9.2 million.



The three nominated movies have been making the right noise among the moviegoers right from the beginning of its release in India and have also enjoyed high user rating on KinoPoisk, the Russian equivalent of IMDB.



The average ratings of comedy-drama `Green Book` is 8.3, `The Lion King` saw a 7.1 ratings while Quentin Tarantino`s latest film `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood` saw an average rating of 7.6 out of 10, cited The Hollywood Reporter.



The Golden Eagles will be handed out at a ceremony scheduled to run at Moscow`s Mosfilm studio on Jan 24, 2020.