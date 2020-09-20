RuPaul made Emmy history with fifth consecutive win for Outstanding Host for 'Drag Race'

On Saturday, at Creative Arts Emmys 5th night, famous host RuPaul made Emmy history with a fifth consecutive win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program 'Drag Race'.



RuPaul has broken the record for the most win in the same category. In his virtual acceptance speech, he dedicated his award to the late RuPaul's 'Drag Race' queen, Chi-chi Devayne.

In pics: Check the Full list of the 72nd Annual Creative Arts Emmy winners



"I'd like to dedicate this Emmy to one of the girls, Chi Chi Devayne," RuPaul said, ''May you rest in power and perfection." Chi Chi, who was season 8 queen, died last month at age of 34.



By talking further, he urged fans to get out and vote in the upcoming election. ''Tonight the only political statement I want to make is this: love, '' RuPaul said. ''Love for our LGBT brother and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America. The time has come for you to vote for your lives.''

Also read: Emmy 2020: Presenters to wear tuxedo hazmat suits to hand out the trophies



The show has won additional 3 awards at the Television Academy awards for outstanding casting, editing, contemporary hairstyling and makeup.



Channel network ABC will broadcast Emmy 2020 award show live on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT. (USA). In India, the Emmys will be broadcasted at 5:30 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020. You can also stream the show on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.