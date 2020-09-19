Emmy 2020: Presenters to wear tuxedo hazmat suits to hand out the trophies

The 2020 Emmy Awards are now just around the corner, and this pandemic version of the award will give out an award in a very unique way.



As the award show is approaching- more and more details of the mega night are coming out. As per reports, the virtual show will also have trophy presenters, who may visit some of the winners live during the telecast on a glitzy night and the presenters will be wearing complete hazmat suits while handing out awards.

To curb the spread of the virus, people who will deliver awards will be donning some dapper-looking Emmy tuxedo hazmat suit.''Actual hazmat suit was created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington, who worked with a hazmat manufacturer to create them for the show,'' sources state.



''Not only is this a fun and irreverent visual, but it also ensures the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols — with a twist, '' said one of the producers.

The show will be live on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT. (USA). In India, the Emmys will be broadcasted at 5:30 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020. You can also stream the show on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.