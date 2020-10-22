'RRR' teaser: Ram Charan introduces Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem

On Thursday, Ram Charan shared the teaser trailer of 'RRR' introducing to the world Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. The teaser was shared to mark the 119th birth anniversary of the historical figure.



The teaser has Ram Charan's voiceover with Jr NTR flexing muscles on the frame. In March, NTR had shared a clip of Ram's character Ramaraju.



Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictionalised take on the story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The duo fought together against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The film's production had to be abruptly halted due to the pandemic earlier this year. Reports state that the crew has resumed shooting this month.

In an 2019 interview, Rajamouli said the idea of this film is inspired by Che Guevara's memoir 'The Motorcycle Diaries'. He also explained why he had chosen Ram Charan and Jr NTR as his lead actors. "This film demands two Telugu-speaking actors. Moreover, I feel that if we stay true to the storyline, and create a necessary emotional impact, audiences from other languages wouldn’t mind seeing unfamiliar faces as the protagonists."



The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. It is reportedly being made at a massive budget of Rs 300 crore and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.