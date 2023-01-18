RRR star Jr NTR addresses the criticism he has received for his accent at the Golden Globes
During a recent interview, Jr NTR indirectly responded to all the criticism that has come his way for his accent.
The nation has been celebrating RRR's success during the awards season in Hollywood. The Telugu film, helmed by SS Rajamouli, has already taken home several big international awards including the Best Original Song Golden Globe award for 'Naatu Naatu'. While the film has been lauded by fans and critics alike, its lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan too have got global recognition as they walked the grey carpet at the 80th Golden Globes a few weeks back.
Jr NTR's accent has been a topic of discussion for many online. The actor along with Ram Charan spoke to the international press at the Golden Globes and fans back home couldn't help but notice NTR's accent. The actor was trolled online for his 'fake' accent.
While speaking to LA Times recently, Jr NTR indirectly responded to all the criticism that has come his way for his accent. While highlighting how there was very little difference between Indian cinema and Hollywood, the actor said, "We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East."
The actor also responded to the phenomenal response RRR got when it was screened at the Chinese Theatre in LA.
The tickets of the show were sold within a record time of 98 seconds, which the actor admitted was hard to digest. The actor compared the record time to that of cooking instant noodles. "This was faster than cooking Maggi. That’s the fastest food you can actually cook back in India!"
He also mentioned how Rajamouli's vision for RRR was always bigger than just making a film that would go on to become a blockbuster in India.
“I always felt this man was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films. With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that ‘RRR’ was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called ‘RRR’ could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here,” said the actor.
RRR is now eyeing to get nominated in BAFTA as well Oscars. The nominations for the two awards will be announced in the coming days.