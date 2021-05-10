'RRR' actor Junior NTR tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates at home

Telugu actor Jr NTR has tested positive for COVID-19.



The 'RRR' actor, who is in isolation with his family, himself shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking his Twitter account he requested those who’ve come into contact with him recently to get themselves tested for the virus.



Sharing about the same, the actor tweeted, "I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe."

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers are dropping 'get well soon and 'speedy recovery' messages in the comment section of the Twitter post.



The actor has joined the long list of Telugu celebrities who have tested positive recently including Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Kalyaan Dhev, Nivetha Thomas were also diagnosed with Covid-19.



The actor recently featured in a video of RRR featuring the entire cast in which they all urged to #GetVaccinated.



On the work front, he will next be seen on the big screen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. Set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era in the 1920s. The movie features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and more. The movie is slated for an October 13 release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.