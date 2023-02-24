Rihanna to perform Lift Me Up at the Oscars ceremony

Rihanna is back in the game. The singing sensation has been booked for the upcoming Oscars ceremony. She is set to perform “Lift Me Up” during the coveted awards night this year. Rihanna was last seen setting the stage on fire at the recently concluded Super Bowl where she announced she’s expecting a second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony will take place on March 12. It will have Jimmy Kimmel take up hosting duties.

“Lift Me Up” is a song created with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson. It was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It has been nominated for best original song, marking Rihanna's first Oscar nod.

Rihanna took over the news cycle when she dressed up in a red ensemble and announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance. She also made it to the cover of British Vogue magazine with her 9-month-old baby. The photoshoot marked the first pictures of him since Rihanna gave the first official look at the infant in a TikTok video in December. Rihanna welcomed her son in May.