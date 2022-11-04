Rihanna slammed for including Johnny Depp in her Savage X Fenty fashion show

Rihanna is collaborating with Johnny Depp for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty fashion show and not everyone is happy about it. Depp will reportedly appear in the 40-minute show and the news has been met with backlash online with many urging Rihanna's brand to #DitchDepp.



Rihanna's show will stream on Prime Video and the organisers have termed the program as a "seductive fashion fever dream.'



The backdrop of the show is a forestlike setting and several celebrities — including dancers, models, singers and actors — will make appearances.

The internet has been divided in their sentiments towards Depp ever since the jury gave its verdict in his favour in the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier in June this year.



Heard, whom he married in 2015 and divorced in 2017, published an op-ed essay in 2018 calling herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard had not mentioned Depp in the article but the jury found that she defamed Depp in saying he had abused her over the course of their relationship. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for a defamatory statement Depp’s former attorney made about her.



While in the US, Depp may have won the case, he lost a libel case against a UK tabloid in England in 2020. The tabloid had called him a wife-beater and the actor had filed a defamation case against them.



Post the verdict in June, Depp has slowly been getting back to work. He released a music album, he is working in a few films and he even got back a few of his endorsements.



On Thursday, the official Savage X Fenty account was flooded with tweets criticizing Depp’s cameo on the show.

“We will boycott the show if Johnny Depp is in it,” a Twitter user said. “Delete the Johnny Depp scene now if it ever existed,” another wrote.