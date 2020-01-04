Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama's session in Bodh Gaya, Bihar

American actor Richard Gere took the route of spirituality to welcome the New Year as he attended a teaching session of the Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.



Reportedly, this is not the first time that the 'Pretty Woman' actor has made a visit to India and attended such a session. The 70-year-old actor was seen immersed in deep prayers listening to the chants in the background during the session.

Bihar: Veteran Hollywood actor Richard Gere attended a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya. (3.1.20) pic.twitter.com/NBnoNdLVP7 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020 ×

He later interacted with other devotees and mingled with well-wishers, who were excited to meet the Hollywood star.



The other Hollywood star who was in India recently was Gerard Butler. He shared an eye-soothing photograph straight from the Himalayas on social media on the first day of the New Year.