Richa Chadha Galwan Tweet Row: Prakash Raj condemns Akshay Kumar's reaction: Didn’t expect this from you

Actor Prakash Raj has came out in support of Bollywood actress Richa Chadha. The 'Fukrey' actress has been facing a lot of backlash for her tweet on the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers lost their lives. Her statement sparked outrage on social media, with several well-known people, including actor Akshay Kumar, condemning Richa's remark. However, on Friday night, Prakash called out Akshay Kumar for commenting on Richa's tweet about the Galwan clash. Retweeting Akshay's tweet, the 'Entertainment' actor wrote, ''Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking.''

Sharing a statement from Lt. General Dwivedi on her handle, Richa tweeted, "Galwan says hi." Her three-word tweet sparked outrage among netizens, who deemed it "insensitive."



Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also reacted to Richa's comments. Sharing a screenshot of her now-deleted tweet, Akshay wrote, "Hurts to see this." Nothing should ever cause us to be ungrateful to our armed forces. Aaj hum hain toh woh hain."



Richa's apologies on the matter



On Thursday, Chadha issued an apology for her tweet. Sharing a statement on her Twitter handle, the actress wrote:



"Even though it was never my intention, if the three words that have sparked a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and say that it would sadden me if my words, even unintentionally, have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj, of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious member. As a Lt. Col., he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China War in the 1960s. My mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood."