Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Gerard Butler and Judi Dench part of the guest list

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now only days away as the actors will soon jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations. The buzz is that amongst those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal's co-actors and friends from Hollywood including Dame Judi Dench and Gerard Butler.

Ali's co-actor from 'Victoria and Abdul', the legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler, who Ali co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film 'Kandahar'. Amongst others, Ali has also invited the cast of the spy thriller series 'Tehran' which Ali features in.



The wedding celebrations are expected to start on September 30 in the capital's iconic Delhi Gymkhana club and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai.



The couple who met on the set of 'Fukrey' in 2013 has had to postpone their wedding a few times in the past year due to the pandemic.