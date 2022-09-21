Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal send out a quirky 'save the date' invite, see pic

Bollywood star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in early October in Mumbai. Wedding festivities will begin in New Delhi from September 30 onwards and we hear both Richa and Ali are wrapping up work so that they can be free by September 27 to get involved with the celebrations.



The actor couple are known to be unconventional in terms of how they have been open about their relationship and also with the projects they have chosen so far.



Needless to say, their wedding celebrations are also going to be hatke. It’s a known fact the two actors are quirky and have a unique aesthetic sense of their own.



Now a look at their wedding invite can only make us imagine how fun this couple is. The actor duo got a friend to design their wedding save the date invite. The artist custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design to make a quirky, one-of-a-kind invite.

The invite has a retro 90s feel made in a shape of a matchbox that reads - 'Couple Matches' with a quirky sketch of Richa and Ali in traditional garb both riding a bicycle.





The couple will have some of the pre-wedding functions at Delhi's iconic Gymkhana Club which is over 100 years old. The wedding will reportedly take place in Mumbai on October 4.