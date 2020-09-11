Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea rejected by a special court

A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others acussed in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



The Special NDPS court also rejected the bail plea of Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.



During the hearing before the court yesterday, the NCB had opposed the bail application filed by the accused.

It had said that Showik Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies.While opposing the bail to Showik, NCB said that if released on bail he may tamper with the evidence and also will try to win the witness by using her (Rhea) position in the society and money power.



"Accused Rhea Chakraborty has acknowledged their statements and her role explained. During the statement present accused Rhea Chakraborty revealed her involvement in the procurement of drug and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, and applicant Showik Chakraborty in this regard. Therefore it is clear from the statement that the applicant is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," the NCB had said in its response to the bail application of the accused.



Rhea and Showik are likely to appeal to the Bombay High Court next week. They are both in judicial custody till September 22.



Rhea`s bail application said no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities.



It said there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drugs.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput`s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With inputs from ANI)