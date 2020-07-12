Rekha's Mumbai bungalow sealed after security guard tests Covid-19 positive

Veteran actor Rekha's Mumbai bungalow has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for novel coronavirus.



The 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs' is located in the Bandstand area of the Bandra in Mumbai. The area has been declared containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality completely.



The bungalow has two security guard on duty, out of them one is tested positive and has been sent for the treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.



Earlier on Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus.



Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapor, and other Bollywood celebrities house staff have been tested positive of COVID 19.