Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome man in the world

Page became an overnight sensation not just for playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Season 1 of 'Bridgerton', but for his smouldering looks, as well. However, now a new study has proven that Page is one of the most handsome men in the world.



Recently, the face of the 34-year-old actor was analysed and the results that came out proved that indeed he's one of the most handsome men.



The research was conducted using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, an ancient system that measures physical perfection. And, in Rege's case, it was 93. 65 per cent accurate.



After Pege, Chris Hemsworth takes the second spot with 93.5 3 per cent, and Michael B Jordan is third with 93.46 per cent.



Singer Harry Styles is fourth with 92.30 per cent.



The list was compiled by the Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, who used computerised mapping techniques.



Talking about the new study and how it took place, he said, as per Daily Mail: ''These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.''



Reacting to Rege taking the first spot, he said: ''Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes. He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly.''



''His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length.''