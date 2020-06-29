Reese Witherspoon tweets as fan mistakes her for Carrie Underwood

Reese Witherspoon is not a doppelganger of singer Carrie Underwood, but a fan mistakenly thought Reese as Carrie when she was out for a walk in Los Angeles recently.



Reese took to Twitter to share the incident. "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood, You officially made my day," 'the Wild' actress wrote on the social media platform.

"YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!" Carrie responded to the tweet.

The woman who was not able to recognise Witherspoon also explained her side,'' Okay, so craziest things just happened. I'm with my husband eating at a BBQ place and I swear I see a lady with her husband and kid," TikTok user Noha Hamid said in the video. "I'm like, that looks just like a celebrity and I'm trying to think who... and I'm like, 'Who? Carrie Underwood?'"



As she was wearing a cowboy hat and a mask so she couldn't recognize, "So I wait until she goes back to her car so I can ask her, not in front of everyone, to blow her cover," the woman said. "And then she goes, 'Hey, no I'm not Carrie Underwood but have a great day.''