Reese Witherspoon opens up about her 2013 arrest on Jameela Jamil's 'I Weigh' podcast

American actress Reese Witherspoon recently looked back at a not-so-great moment in her life- when she was arrested.



According to news agency, the 44-year-old actor appeared on former 'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil's 'I Weigh' podcast, where the two women spoke about Witherspoon's 2013 arrest.

Also read: Cannes to collaborate with Venice Film Festival to host a joint event in September?



Jamil told Witherspoon, "You apologised and shamed yourself in a way that was so f***ing refreshing to me. I loved your apology."



Witherspoon said of the moment, "But I did something really stupid." "It was so embarrassing and dumb. But, you know what -- [it] turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I'm just a human being," the `Wild` star added.

In pics: From Lewis Capaldi to Billie Eilish: 10 biggest albums of 2020 in the UK



Witherspoon was arrested in April 2013, on a municipal charge of disorderly conduct after a state trooper said she wouldn`t stay in the car while her husband, Jim Toth, was given a field sobriety test.



Also in the podcast interview, the 'Home Again' star spoke candidly about her struggles with mental health and her past issues with postpartum depression.

In pics: From books to music, these 8 podcasts will keep you entertained as you self isolate



The actor revealed that she's been in therapy since she was 16 years old and said, "I definitely had anxiety. My anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won`t come off. I've been managing it my entire life."