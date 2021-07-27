Reality TV Survivor to return to India after 10 years, will stream on Zee5

In exciting news, popular reality show ‘Survivor’ is returning to India after a gap of 10 years.

Banijay’s reality show Survivor has signed a deal with Tamil entertainment network Zee Tam to produce a version of the adventure show for its streamer ZEE5. Banijay Asia will produce the series.

Survivor previously screened on Disney’s StarPlus in 2012.

For the unversed, Survivor tests the spirit of a group of ordinary people who are brought together with nothing more than clothes that they are already wearing. They have to find their own food, make their own shelter and establish their own society and way of living. It tests different levels of strategy and strength to survive.



The Indian Survivor is the 48th iteration of the format since its launch in 1997 when the show used to run on CBS in America. It initially had 40 seasons.