Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her viral deepfake video: Extremely scary 

Rashmika Mandanna has reacted over the viral deep fake video that has her face on it. The video is of a social media influencer Zara Patel but Rashmika's face is morphed over Zara's body and in a glance one cannot make out that it is AI-generated.



On Monday, hours after the video went viral, Rashmika took to social media and stated that it was scary how technology was being misused and that it posed a threat to each one of us.



"I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused," wrote Rashmika on X.



The actress thanked her family, friends and well-wishers for being her 'support system' and admitted that had the incident happened when she was a student she would not be able to handle it well.



"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," Rashmika concluded in her statement.

The actress tagged Cyber Security Cell on her post.



As the video became viral, netizens questioned what this could mean for all kinds of news items since it's so easy to morph images and question the authenticity of any information on the net. As users asked for some sort of scrutiny, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan reposted the video and said, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

Meanwhile, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of Electronics and Technology reacted to the viral video and stated that under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to remove deep fake videos within 36 hours from platforms or else can be taken to court by the complainant.

The video is only a few seconds long and has Zara wearing a black gym outfit with a plunging neckline. The fake video is so accurate that it is hard to figure out that Rashmika's face has been morphed in it.