Rapper Afroman sued for using raid footage of police officers

Last year in August, police officers conducted a raid on Afroman’s residence as part of an investigation into drug possession and trafficking, as well as kidnapping, as per the court documents. Police found no solid evidence against the rapper.



The police officers are demanding to take down the video and post from all the platforms and are also seeking profits made from the song, music videos, live event tickets, as well as the promotion of Foreman’s Afroman brand which includes beer, marijuana, and T-shirts.



Reacting to the new lawsuit, the rapper revealed that he's planning to countersue for the unlawful raid and the undeniable damage this they had made on his clients, family, career and property.



In the Instagram post, the rapper wrote, 'A racist judge signed a fictitious false warrant, lying on the warrant, accusing me of kidnapping and drug trafficking. The warrant put the Adams county sheriff in a position to attempt to kill me. After the Adams County Sheriff. Burglarized vandalized and destroyed my property. They became thieves and stole my money. After they stole my money they became criminals. After they became criminals they lost their right of privacy.''



He also accused the police officer of vandalising and stealing his money. He wrote further, ''Criminals caught in the act, of vandalizing and stealing money. My video footage is my property. I used it to identify the criminals who broke into my house, and stole my money. I used it to identify criminals, who broke into my house, stole my money and disconnected my home security system. I use my footage of my property to raise money to pay for the damages they done and to identify the criminals operating inside of the sheriff department that stole my money Ramsack my house and disconnected my video cameras.''



Concluding the message, he wrote that he's planning to counter sue, ''for the unlawful raid, money being stolen, and for the undeniable damage this had on my clients family, career and property.''



Foreman, who has a huge social media following is best known for his songs like Because I Got High, Crazy Rap.