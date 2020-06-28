Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan 'Simmba' to re-release in Australia and Fiji

As the world is again returning to normalcy, theatres that have been closed for months are re-opening. Ranveer Singh's 2018 blockbuster hit 'Simmba' will be re-releasing in Australia and is already running in theatres in Fiji.



Ranveer shared the news on Instagram with posters of his blockbuster hit

Rohit Shetty directorial is an action-comedy drama that revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against rapists. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film opened on December 28 in 2018.



Simmba has become the first Hindi film to re-release in Australia post coronavirus lockdown. Shetty's 2017 comedy caper 'Golmaal Again' will be the first Bollywood film to get a re-release in New Zealand, as the country opens up to normalcy after controlling the spread of the deadly virus.



"New Zealand decides to re-release 'Golmaal Again' in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post COVID. New Zealand is now COVID free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - ''THE SHOW MUST GO ON...,"Shetty wrote.