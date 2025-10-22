Renowned Hindi and Telugu filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma stirred controversy with his remark on the Gaza genocide by drawing a simile of the Israeli bombing of Gaza with the Hindu festival of light, Diwali.

In a post on social media platform X, Ram Gopal Varma said, “In INDIA, only one day is DIWALI and in GAZA, every day is DIWALI”

In India, Diwali is typically considered a ‘festival of light’, and it is also accompanied by fireworks, sweets, and prayers. The comment has drawn a reaction from both national and international audiences. Users responded, “You will take years to become a human. You don't even know the difference between celebration and devastation.”

Ram Gopal Varma's comments have been seen as insensitive and inhumane. “Diwali celebrates light and hope. Gaza is a humanitarian crisis where innocent people are killed daily". Celebrating a mass murder represents a state of moral decay within the soul of India. Ram Gopal Varma, known for films such as Satya and Company, is known for his controversial social media statements.

Journalist Rana Ayyub responded, “What is left for a virus to kill in a morally corrupt nation?”

There had been a growing criticism over India's deepening ties with Israel. Since October 2023, the Indian government has emerged as one of the major supporters of Israeli ties. Earlier this month, thousands of supporters came out in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities in support of Gaza, and opposing the defence partnership of India and Israel. There had been a historical shift in India's stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict. India has on several occasions abstained from voting against Israel, an international call for a military embargo and refused to join the genocide case at the Hague.