Ram Charan wanted to perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars; here's why he did not

It's been a little over a month since the iconic song Naatu Naatu from RRR created history at the Oscar Awards 2023. The song, composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose became the first song from an Indian production to win the Best Original Song Oscar. The blockbuster song was also performed at the ceremony and fans of RRR had hoped for actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR to recreate the magic on stage just like they did in the film. But instead of actors, dancers performed to the infectious beats as singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava performed live on stage

Now, weeks later actor Ram Charan has revealed that he was keen to perform on the song on the Oscar stage.



" I was ready, I was 100 per cent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us. I have done it so many times, and at so many stages at different awards and interviews. So now, it is for us to relax and enjoy the show and (watch) somebody else perform for India... I feel it is no longer our song, it is India's song, it is junta's (people) song, they have taken us to the (Oscars) carpet," said the actor at a media conclave recently.



The actor stated he was waiting for a call from the Academy to perform on stage but did not receive one.



Earlier it was alleged that both Jr NTR and Ram Charan were not comfortable performing at the Oscar stage which Ram denied.



The song was ultimately performed by a dance troupe and presented on the Oscar stage by Deepika Padukone.

