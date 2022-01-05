Ram Charan and NTR have dubbed their own lines in Hindi, confirms Rajamouli

Audiences in the Hindi belt should brace themselves to hear two of the biggest Telugu superstars Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr speaking their Hindi lines in SS Rajamouli’s RRR in their own voices.

Confirming this significant merger of the South with North India, Rajamouli said to me during an interview, “Hindi audiences will be in for a treat since for the first time they’ve also dubbed for themselves in Hindi, and they’ve gone to great lengths to get the diction right..”

NTR Jr and Ramcharan Teja both had Hindi tutors accompanying them to the sets and also tutoring them in the nuances of the rashtra bhasha in their homes whenever the two superstars had time.

Says Rajamouli, “The sincerity and honesty with which they’ve portrayed their characters will definitely resonate with everyone. It is this integrity of theirs that I think will earn them more fans in the northern belt.”

As for the two Telugu superstars being relatively unknown in the North, Rajamouli defended their pan-Indian reputation, saying, “It is not as if they’re unknown faces among Hindi audiences. Audiences all over the country have known their work through their dubbed films which are regularly telecast.”