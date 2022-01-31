Ram Charan & Alia Bhatt starrer 'RRR' to release on this date

'RRR' new release date is here!



Due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in India, many films which were slated to release in December-January were pushed. S S Rajamouli's much-awaited film 'RRR', which was slated to release on January 7, 2021, was also postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier, due to the pandemic situation in India RRR makers announced that the film would either release on March 18 or April 28. But now, the makers have decided to go for March 25, 2022.



The film’s official Twitter handle shared, “#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie.”

The magnum opus marks the comeback of SS Rajamouli as a director post 'Bahubali' and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.



The movie is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).