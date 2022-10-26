Ralph Fiennes says trolling JK Rowling over trans controversy is 'disgusting' 

Actor Ralph Fiennes has spoken in defence of author JK Rowling who has been subjected to severe trolling online over her comments on the trans community.



Fiennes famous played Voldemort in the 'Harry Potter' franchise which was based on Rowling's books by the same name.



The actor recently spoke to The New York Times Magazine and said that the 'verbal abuse' that Rowling receives online is 'disgusting' and 'appalling'.



"I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But (she’s) not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It's just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I'm a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman."



Rowling sparked controversy in June 2020 when she took to Twitter to comment on an op-ed regarding "people who menstruate" and mocked the article for not using the word "Women'. The comment led to massive backlash, especially from the transgender community and many termed her transphobic. Rowling had defended herself and subsequently wrote an elaborate essay but since then has received severe criticism and trolling on social media.



Fiennes co-stars from the 'Harry Potter' franchise- including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint too have issued statements in support of the trans community. Rowling’s comments have also been condemned by a number of LGBTQ+ rights groups, including GLAAD, the Human Rights Coalition, and The Trevor Project.



Fiennes had earlier too defended Rowling and praised her books for giving so many young people a voice. "JK Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings. It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centered human being,” he said.