Raju Srivastava has not gained consciousness, comedian’s brother Dipoo Srivastava confirms

Indian comedian Raju Shrivastava is still unconscious. A few hours after the health update come that Shrivastava has finally gained consciousness after 15 days, his brother Dipoo Srivastava refuted all the rumours by saying that the comedian is recovering slowly, but he has not been conscious yet.



Giving the new update, his brother Dipoo told Indian Express, “Raju ji is still on ventilator. He is recovering slowly. Doctors are giving their 100% and treating him. But till now doctors have not given us any fresh update that we can share.”



Further, he clearly denied all the rumours doing rounds, he said, “Whatever you hear from outside it is false, as no one except family is in touch with the doctors. We’ll be sharing updates on Raju Ji’s official social media pages too. He is not fully conscious yes. Doctors have not told us anything like that either. They have told us that they are doing their best.”



On a Thursday morning, New Agency ANI quoted Garvit Narang, personal secretary of the actor, saying that "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days. He is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi.''



He was admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a massive heart attack while working out at the gym.



Earlier, his brother urged all his fans and followers to not believe in any rumours. Calling his brother a fighter, he said in a video message, "Please do not believe the rumours. Your favourite Raju ji is in the ICU in Delhi at one of the best hospitals in the country. The best doctors are treating him. He is also recovering. Raju bhai is a fighter and he will soon be back with his ‘Comedy Ki Dukaan’. So, don’t worry. Doctors are giving their best. Just pray for his speedy recovery," he said.



