Rajinkanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to fluctuations in blood pressure: Reports

South superstar Rajinikanth has been hospitalised in Hyderabad on Friday morning. According to media reports, Rajinikanth has been admitted in the city's Apollo Hospital due to fluctuations in his blood pressure.



A few days back, eight people from the sets of 'Annaatthe' had tested positive for coronavirus and the production had to be halted. Rajini features in the lead role in the film. The superstar had tested negative for the virus.



Reports state that on Friday morning the superstar was admitted to the hospital due to change in his blood pressure and exhaustion.

Statement issued by the team of doctors at Apollo stated that the actor was facing severe fluctuations in his blood pressure.



"Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today (December 25) in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajinikanth was tested on 22nd December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely," the statement read.



"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showered severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the statement further added.



On December 23, eight crew members on the sets of 'Annaatthe' tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



Filming was halted at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad where the film was being shot.



Apart from Rajinikanth, 'Annaatthe' stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Prakash Raj and Soori in prominent roles. The film has been directed by Siruthai Siva.

