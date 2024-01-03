Rajinikanth invited for Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodha, see pic

Indian superstar Rajinikanth has been invited to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Taking to X on Tuesday, the leader of the ruling party BJP Ra. Arjunamurthy shared the update and posted a few photos of the actor.



In the pictures, Rajinikanth and the other leaders held the invitation card. The actor was dressed in a white kurta and a veshti ( a traditional outfit worn by men in South India). He posed with the others at his home. Sharing the pictures, Ra. Arjunamurthy captioned the post, "Today's event was the best experience of my life!"



"Our dear leader Mr @rajinikanth I was very happy to visit him at his residence and invite him and his family on behalf of Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event on January 22 along with the RSS officials."



About the event



Thousands of devotees are expected in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram temple's 'pran pratishtha,'. The event will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ram Mandir Trust has invited over 4,000 saints from across the country. Besides, invitations were also sent to prominent leaders and actors.



About Rajinikanth



Meanwhile, fans saw Rajinikanth recently as he made a special appearance to greet them outside his Chennai residence on New Year's Day. Several pictures and videos from his residence were shared on social media platforms.



Rajinikanth will also be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Vettaiyan. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Amitabh and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand. Big B and Rajinikanth had previously worked together in Hum over three decades back.