Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for Thalaivar 172?

Rajinikanth is showing no signs of slowing down. At 73, the Tamil superstar has a packed film calendar which can put many newcomers to shame. On Tuesday, the actor announced a new project with Bollywood producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala. While details of the project is not known yet if it is a film, it will be Rajinikanth's 172nd film in a career spanning over nearly five decades.



On Tuesday, Sajid Nadiadwala took to his X profile and expressed his honour on collaborating with the legendary actor. Sajid shared a photo with Rajinikanth on X and wrote, "It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth. Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together! (sic)."



The collaboration has piqued the curiosity of fans since it has Rajinikanth, a Tamil superstar, collaborating with a Bollywood producer. Will Rajini be part of a Hindi film is something that we will have to wait and watch.



Rajinikanth was last seen in the sports drama Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya. The film released on February 9, featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth making an extended cameo. The film received mixed reviews from the critics.

Sajid Nadiadwala, a significant figure in the Bollywood industry, has produced numerous successful films and is the founder of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. His upcoming projects include Chandu Champion and Housefull 5.