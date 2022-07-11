'Rage Against the Machine' performs after 11 years, protests Roe v Wade

After 11 years of being inactive, including a delay caused by COVID-19 delay, the rock band `Rage Against the Machine` hosted more than 30,000 people on at Wisconsin`s Alpine Valley Music Theater.`Rage Against the Machine` fans have been waiting for the band`s big reunion experience since it first announced this current tour back in 2019.



The original plan was to start at a small venue near the border in El Paso, Texas, set to follow the 2020 US presidential election, as per Variety.



During the group`s two-year postponement, the list of political frustrations in the United States has seen growth. The band unleashed this uneasiness throughout their performance.In response to the Supreme Court`s recent decision, Roe v. Wade, the band projected a statement with Zack de La Rocha crying out for freedom on Saturday night.



"Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level. Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers. Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers." And to conclude: `Abort the Supreme Court`."



Shortly after news of Roe`s reversal broke on June 24, Rage announced that USD 475,000 in ticket sales for the Alpine show, as well as two shows at Chicago`s United Center, would go to reproductive rights organisations in Wisconsin and Illinois.



During their hour-and-a-half set, Rage played the best of their discography and treated fans to a cover of Bruce Springsteen`s "The Ghost of Tom Joad" from his 2000 covers album Renegades. It`s been 23 years since Rage released original music. The group had not performed together since 2011.



According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the show was dialogue-free, with the group occasionally leaving the stage as projections of gruesome scenes played behind them. Scenes included an El Paso police car on fire, a Border Patrol agent posing with an agitated German Shepherd and a blindfolded boy smashing an ICE agent`s pinata, reports Variety.The band will continue their reunion tour through April next year with stops in 12 countries.