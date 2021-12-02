R Madhavan, Babil Khan to star in YRF's maiden OTT project 'The Railway Men' based on Bhopal Gas tragedy

Bollywood's leading production house Yash Raj Films is venturing into OTT space with a series titled 'The Railway Men'. The show will be based on the tragic 1984 Bhopal gas leak incident and will pay tribute to unsung heroes of the tragedy.

According to reports actors R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma will be part of the series. Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil too has been roped in.



As a salute to the people who saved scores of lives, YRF announced this project on the same day that this tragedy had struck Bhopal 37 years back. YRF`s streaming content production business will be called YRF Entertainment and it will churn out five marquee projects to begin within its first year.



In a statement, Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films said, "The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world's worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for the audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world."



The project went on floors on December 1 and will be directed by debutant Shiv Rawail. YRF Entertainment's 'The Railway Men' will stream on December 2, 2022.