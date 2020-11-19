Quentin Tarantino to bring a novel version of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino's 2019 critical and commercial acclaimed drama, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is getting a novel version now.

The ace-director signed the two-book deal with publisher HarperCollins. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' novel marks Tarantino's first work of fiction in print and his second book will be a nonfiction novel titled 'Cinema Speculation'.



As per the press release, the book will not be a re-telling of the movie's story but it will amplify Tarantino’s original story and give a “fresh, playful and shocking departure from the film,”



The book will first be published in three versions as a paperback book, ebook and digital audiobook version. The book will be published in the summer of 2021.



'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' received 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture, director and original screenplay. Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Dalton, earned a best actor nod, while Brad Pitt won his very first Oscar for acting in best-supporting actor category as Booth.