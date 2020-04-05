Queen Elizabeth II to make rare address over UK's COVID-19 battle

Queen Elizabeth II is set to address to the nation and commonwealth countries about the coronavirus pandemic.



In the message, the Queen will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak and will personally thank frontline healthcare staff and other key workers for their efforts during the crisis.

The Queen has recorded the message at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast today according to the Buckingham Palace. The broadcast is scheduled to air at 1900 GMT and it is the fourth time in her 68-year reign that she will address the nation outside her annual Christmas Day message.



She made special broadcasts during the 1991 Gulf War and after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.



The queen and her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip moved to Windsor Castle as a precaution from the deadly virus.



Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles was the first royal in the world who tested positive for coronavirus.



Till now, Britain has approx 38, 000 positive cases of COVID-19.